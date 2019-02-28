Raiders coach Jon Gruden heaps praise on Tom Brady, Patriots offense originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The NFL Scouting Combine is a great place to evaluate the physical talents of the top prospects in the upcoming draft, but there's far more to scouting a player than just his on-field skills.

The mental part of the game is equally important, and no person exemplifies that more than New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Sure, Brady has incredible physical gifts that have played a large part in his legendary success, including a record six Super Bowl championships, but the intangibles like his composure and mental toughness contribute a lot to his on-field performance.

Brady was one of the worst quarterbacks at the 2000 NFL Scouting Combine. He struggled in the drills that highlight jumping and quickness, among others. The quarterback position has changed a lot since that combine, and being able to scramble and run has become an important skill for QBs around the league. But is that type of skill set a necessity? Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden cited Brady as an example of why it's not needed.

"I don't think so," Gruden told reporters Thursday at his 2019 NFL Scouting Combine press conference in Indianapolis. "The guy who keeps winning Super Bowls (Tom Brady) isn't going to win the short shuttle championship. The guy is just an amazing football player. He's proven you don't have to get on the edge and run for first downs and attack the perimeter. There are a lot of ways to get things done. It all depends on the supporting cast and the performance of your team."

Gruden also was asked if teams who are so dependent on the pass can win the Super Bowl. The Raiders coach used Brady and the Patriots as an example yet again.

"I think you can," Gruden said. "The guy in New England can still throw it, too. You got to be able to run the ball in key situations, run out the clock at the end of the game. You got to be able to convert some third-and-ones, some goal-line situations and set up some play-action passes. Brady proved that -- (the Patriots) had the best play action in all of football. Yes, with the way the passing game truly is today with all the RPOs I think you can go all the way with a great pass offense."

Brady certainly played well throughout the Patriots' run to a sixth Super Bowl title, but it was the running game that really provided an important level of balance to the team's offense. Rookie running back Sony Michel set a rookie playoff record with six rushing touchdowns, and New England's run game as a whole tallied 485 yards through three playoff games.

Gruden has a lot of work to do in Oakland before the Raiders are capable of challenging the top Super Bowl contenders like the Patriots, but he has a pretty good foundation with quarterback Derek Carr, despite his struggles in 2018.

