Raiders coach Jon Gruden doesn’t regret late FG try on 4th and 2 in blowout loss to Buccaneers





Though the Raiders lost to the Buccaneers 45-20 on Sunday, the game was close in the fourth quarter. One key play was coach Jon Gruden’s decision to kick a field goal rather than try to convert a 4th and 2. Las Vegas was trailing 24-17 at the time, early in the game’s final period.

After the game, Gruden explained that it was a difficult decision, but pointed out that it wasn’t as easy as converting 4th and 1 or shorter. The Raiders made the field goal and pulled to within 4 points, but Tampa Bay scored a touchdown on the ensuing possession, putting the Buccaneers up 31-20 with 7:22 remaining in the ballgame.

“It was a 24-20 game at that time with the field goal, and we felt at home, with a little momentum, we could hold Tampa to at least a field goal or possibly get off the field,” Gruden told reporters after the game, pointing out that the plan almost worked.

“We had them 3rd and 12,” he continued. “We had them right where we wanted them. And they converted on a check down. Very disappointed. It’s easy to second guess right now, but in hindsight, I probably would have done the same thing.”

As the coach alluded to, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady found running back Leonard Fournette for the key first down, in a demoralizing play for the Raiders.

Gruden’s strategy is sound, but the coach has to realize by now that given the Raiders struggling defense and impressive offense, the team’s ability to gain two yards is much greater than its penchant for stopping an NFL defense, especially with Brady at the helm.

Raiders QB Derek Carr had a fine game, despite the lack of a rushing attack for Las Vegas. It’s time to put the ball in the hands of the offense when the team needs to get over the hump during a ballgame. Relying on the defense in any form or fashion is not a good idea, at least until further notice.