Raiders coach Gruden frustrated by Antonio Brown's absence

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden has been left disappointed in Antonio Brown after the star wide receiver missed a second straight day of training camp.

After nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown, 31, was acquired in a trade by the Raiders, who signed him to a three-year, $50million contract.

Brown is out with a non-football related injury, though was well enough to arrive at camp in a hot-air balloon.

"I think we're all disappointed," Gruden said after practice in quotes published by ESPN.

"We think he's disappointed. We'd like to get the party started. We'd like to get him out here. He's a big part of the team."

Brown led the NFL in touchdown receptions last season with 15 and finished with more than 1,200 yards receiving for the sixth consecutive campaign.