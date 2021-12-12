Raiders clowned by Chiefs, on Twitter after ill-advised pregame logo stunt

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Doug Farrar
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It appeared that the Las Vegas Raiders felt a little feisty as they came onto the field pregame for their Sunday matchup against the Chiefs. Before kickoff, the Raiders decided to move their hype activities to the middle of the field, right on the Chiefs’ logo.

It was the last good thing that happened for the Raiders. Running back Josh Jacobs fumbled on the first play of the game, and cornerback Mike Hughes returned it 23 yards for a touchdown.

The Chiefs put up 35 first-half points, and the only response the Raiders could muster was a 26-yard Daniel Carlson field goal as time expired in the first half. Kansas City’s resurgent defense put the Raiders’ offense in a vise, Patrick Mahomes looked like the Mahomes of old, and the road opponent learned a lesson about getting high on one’s own supply.

If the Raiders didn’t learn that lesson, Twitter was eager to amplify it.

Barring some sort of miracle comeback, Rich Bisaccia’s team is on its way to losing its fifth game in its last six. Not the ideal time to throw anything in the collective face of an opponent, to say the least.

Recommended Stories