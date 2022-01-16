The Raiders lost a couple of defensive players to injuries early in the third quarter and the Bengals saw some of their players leave later in the quarter.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was carted to the locker room after suffering a leg injury and defensive end Trey Hendrickson is being evaluated for a concussion. The two players teamed up for a big play in the first quarter when Hendrickson sacked Derek Carr and Ogunjobi recovered the ensuing fumble to set up an Evan McPherson field goal.

The Bengals also had cornerback Mike Hilton stay down at the end of a play, but he was able to come off the field under his own power.

Hilton was injured on a third down and the Raiders went for it on the ensuing fourth-and-three from the Bengals’ 36-yard-line. Vernon Hargraves, who came in after Hilton exited, was flagged for pass interference on a throw to tight end Foster Moreau. Carr and Bryan Edwards hooked up for 16 yards on the next play, but a holding penalty on guard John Simpson wiped out a good Josh Jacobs run and the Raiders eventually settled for a field goal.

It’s now 23-16 Bengals with more than 14 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Raiders close within 23-16; Bengals without Trey Hendrickson, Larry Ogunjobi originally appeared on Pro Football Talk