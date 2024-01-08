Raiders close out season with 27-14 win

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce will make his push for the full-time job with a winning record.

Aidan O'Connell threw two touchdown passes and the Raiders defense sacked Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham five times en route to a 27-14 home win in Week 18. The victory moved Pierce's record to 5-4 since he replaced the fired Josh McDaniels early this season.

It remains to be seen if that's enough for Pierce to secure the job on a permanent basis, but he's gotten endorsements from prominent players like wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Maxx Crosby in recent days. Adams caught a touchdown and Crosby picked up a sack to help make the case that Pierce should get the job heading into the 2024 season.

O'Connell also hit Jakobi Meyers for a touchdown and went 20-of-31 for 244 yards on the day. Zamir White filled in for the injured Josh Jacobs with 25 carries for 112 yards in what could be a preview of his lead back role next season.

The Broncos won't be making a coaching change, but they are expected to formally part ways with Russell Wilson once the offseason is underway and they'll have to work out a future at quarterback along with other positions as they move into Sean Payton's second season with the team.