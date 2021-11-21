Raiders close gap to 16-13 early in fourth quarter

The Raiders offense has been dismal for most of Sunday’s game against the Bengals, but they are showing some signs of life in the fourth quarter.

Derek Carr hit tight end Foster Moreau for a 19-yard touchdown with just under 12 minutes left to play. Daniel Carlson‘s extra point cut the Cincinnati lead to 16-13.

Carr set up the touchdown pass with completions of 25 and 31 yards to tight end Darren Waller. The 75 passing yards were almost as many as he’d had all game — he’s up to 155 yards through the air — and the touchdown is the first time the Raiders have scored since taking a 6-3 lead in the second quarter.

Bengals kicker Evan McPhearson has hit three field goals of more than 50 yards so far on Sunday, so stopping the Raiders in their own territory would be a good move for the Raiders.

