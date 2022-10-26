Raiders climb up power rankings thanks to Josh Jacobs

Coming out of their Week 6 bye, the Raiders needed a win to save their 2022 season. Sitting at 1-4, they could not afford another loss, especially in their division.

They got a much-needed win and now sit at 2-4 in the AFC. While they are still several games back from a playoff spot, they are in a good position to make a run over the next month. But how do they compare to the rest of the teams in the NFL?

ESPN recently revealed their latest power rankings after Week 7 and the Raiders climbed up four spots to No. 23. Here is what they had to say about the Josh Jacobs-led Raiders over the last few weeks:

“Josh Jacobs has rushed for 441 yards with six touchdowns in Las Vegas’ past three games, averaging 6.4 yards per carry in that time frame. His ascendance has helped the Raiders right their oft-slow starting offense and win two of their past three games after an 0-3 start under new coach Josh McDaniels. They have now also put themselves in position to go on a run of sorts, with the schedule easing up and Jacobs producing like an All-Pro.”

If the Raiders continue to run this well with Jacobs, they should be able to get back to .500 in no time. Expect the Raiders to continue to give him a ton of work as they face the Saints in Week 8.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire