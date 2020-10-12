Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell recorded career-high 9 pressures vs. Chiefs

On Sunday, the Raiders recorded three sacks against Patrick Mahomes. However, none of those were recorded by former No. 4 overall pick Clelin Ferrell. He finished the game with just three tackles and none for a loss.

But this was arguably Ferrell’s best game of his career as he recorded a career-high nine pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. Before Week 5, Ferrell never recorded more than three pressures in a game.

Per PFF, Clelin Ferrell recorded 9 pressures yesterday, the highest single-game total of his career. His previous high was 3 #RaiderNation — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) October 12, 2020





The Raiders were able to record an incredible 32 pressures against Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday. Ferrell and company did a fantastic job of hurrying Mahomes and making him feel uncomfortable.

While the sacks haven’t come yet for Ferrell, it’s clear that he looks like a much better player in Year 2. According to Pro Football Focus, that matches up to what we are seeing on the field as he is currently the No. 9 rated edge rusher in the NFL.

Together, Ferrell and Maxx Crosby give the Raiders hope that their defensive line can help slow down top-tier quarterbacks like Mahomes. Entering the Week 6 bye week, the Raiders have to be feeling good about their young edge rushers in their sophomore seasons.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.