Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell named one of the worst draft mistakes since 2018

The Raiders selected Clelin Ferrell with the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NFL draft despite many draftniks ranking him much lower. The team passed on several high-impact players, such as Devin White, Josh Allen, Ed Oliver and Brian Burns. Ferrell hasn’t been a bad player in the NFL, but he hasn’t lived up to the hype of a top-five pick. In a recent article by Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report, the pick of Ferrell at No. 4 was named among the worst draft mistakes over the last three years. Entering 2021, the Raiders desperately need Ferrell to take a step as a pass rusher