Raiders claim Takk McKinley, sign Vic Beasley to practice squad

Defensive end Takk McKinley‘s tour of the NFL will continue in Las Vegas.

McKinley was claimed off of waivers by the Bengals when the Falcons cut him two weeks ago, but failed a physical and went back on the waiver wire. The 49ers claimed him and failed him on another physical last week, which left him available for the Raiders on Monday.

A groin injury kept him out of his final games with the Falcons and likely accounts for the issues passing physicals. We’ll see if the Raiders medical staff has a different view.

If McKinley’s stay is another short one, the Raiders may have another option for help off the edge. They also signed defensive end Vic Beasley to the practice squad on Monday. Beasley was a disappointment for the Titans this season, but the Raiders are clearly looking for someone to boost that area of their defense and he’ll get a chance to show them he can provide it.

