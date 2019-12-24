Jeremiah Valoaga is changing teams, but he doesn't have to change his mailing address.

The third-year defensive end was claimed by the Raiders on Tuesday, one day after he was waived by the 49ers.

The Raiders claimed DE Jeremiah Valoaga off waivers from the 49ers and have moved CB Nick Nelson to IR. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) December 24, 2019

In order to make room on the active roster for Valoaga, the Raiders placed cornerback Nick Nelson on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Valoaga appeared in four games for the 49ers, recording one sack, two tackles and one pass defensed on 44 defensive snaps.

The 25-year-old Valoaga went undrafted out of UNLV in 2017 but signed with the Lions and played in nine games that season for Detroit.

Valoaga spent the entire 2018 season on the Dolphins' practice squad.

The Raiders enter the final week of the regular season tied for 26th in NFL with 30 total sacks. While Valoaga doesn't have much experience, the Raiders will need to put all the pressure they can on Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock. Oakland enters Week 17 with slim playoff hopes and needs for a series of things to break their way.

The most important, though, is to beat Denver and they are hoping Valoaga can do that.

Raiders claim Jeremiah Valoaga from 49ers, place Nick Nelson on IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area