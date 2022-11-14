Raiders claim former first-round pick DT Jerry Tillery

The Raiders were gashed on the group in Week 10, giving up over 200 rushing yards to the Colts. Their interior defensive line just hasn’t played well enough this year as both Matthew Butler and Neil Ferrell Jr. were healthy scratches this week.

But the Raiders added to their defensive line on Monday, claiming former first-round pick Jerry Tillery. He was released late last week by the Chargers after underperforming in his final year of his rookie contract.

We have claimed DL Jerry Tillery via waivers » https://t.co/yf2sBHR3k5 pic.twitter.com/ycVYGb6N9n — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 14, 2022

Tillery is a free agent at the end of the season, so this will be a free eight-game look for the Raiders. He has started 29 games in the NFL and has appeared in 54 total. Tillery has recorded 10.5 career sacks and 12 tackles for a loss in four seasons with the Chargers.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire