Raiders Maxx Crosby may be best all-around DE in the NFL
Maxx Crosby isn't just the lone bright spot on the Raiders, he is probably the best all-around DE in the league
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) The Raiders were booed off their home field Sunday after their 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and Las Vegas first-year coach Josh McDaniels has come under strong media and fan criticism for the 2-7 start. With Davis' backing that McDaniels' job is safe, that doesn't mean major changes aren't coming. Quarterback Derek Carr, playing on a team-friendly contract with what appears to be a strong quarterback draft class next year, could be one of those changes.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was surprisingly candid in his explanation of the decision to cut running back Kylin Hill this week, indicating that Hill didn’t conduct himself the way the Packers expect of their players. “Being a member of the Green Bay Packers, it’s a privilege,” LaFleur said. “There are standards and expectations that are [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
The Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers in an NFL Thursday Night showdown. Here's The Tennessean's scouting report and score prediction.
Mistakes happen. But both of these errors at key points in Sunday's high-stakes game were unforced.
Last month, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL as he tried to avoid colliding with an individual on the sidelines of a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Chargers. Patrick has now sued various entities for the harm caused by the injury. Patrick has sued the NFL, ESPN, the Rams, the Chargers, [more]
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half of Sunday’s game in Green Bay and the Packers turned both of them into touchdowns that helped them on the road to a 31-28 win. That road went through overtime and Prescott didn’t have much more success late in the game than [more]
The Chiefs quarterback talked about the emotions he felt about the hit that knocked JuJu Smith-Schuster from Sunday’s game.
Despite being in Wisconsin, the Packers have the best field in the NFL. The grass is green, even if it’s blended with synthetic fibers. The drainage is effective. The tundra is never actually frozen. As a time when field quality has become a hot-button issue for the NFL Players Association and a growing number of [more]
How do experts feel about Bengals vs. Steelers?
The Cowboys sign a WR even with OBJ still available, make some practice squad moves at center, and stay near the top in the power rankings. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Many believe in the Vikings. Many still don’t. The Vikings, despite an 8-1 record and a thrilling road win over the Bills, return to Minneapolis as underdogs to the Cowboys. Dallas, at both the Draftkings and FanDuel sports books, are 1.5-point favorites over the Vikings. As noted by Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, if the Vikings [more]
A lot of snow is predicted for this week in Buffalo.
This isn’t Jefferson’s first time being featured in Canton, we're guessing it won't be the last.
The Cardinals have released their 11th regular season depth chart of the 2022 season ahead of Monday's NFL Week 11 game against the 49ers.
There’s a disconnect between Raiders coach Josh McDaniels and quarterback Derek Carr as to whether an issue exists regarding the effort level of the team’s players. With owner Mark Davis, unlike the vast majority of the fan base, firmly backing McDaniels, the question becomes whether Carr will be the one who’s gone, if McDaniels isn’t. [more]
Parks Frazier has specialized in two-minute situations with the Colts. On Sunday, he showed off that experience in his first game as play-caller.
The New York Giants and Detroit Lions square off on Sunday afternoon in Week 11, so here are five things fans should know.