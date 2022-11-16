Raiders Maxx Crosby may be best all-around DE in the NFL

The Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) The Raiders were booed off their home field Sunday after their 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and Las Vegas first-year coach Josh McDaniels has come under strong media and fan criticism for the 2-7 start. With Davis' backing that McDaniels' job is safe, that doesn't mean major changes aren't coming. Quarterback Derek Carr, playing on a team-friendly contract with what appears to be a strong quarterback draft class next year, could be one of those changes.