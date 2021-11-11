Raiders, Chiefs Wednesday injury report: DT Johnathan Hankins (back) misses practice

During the Giants game on Sunday, the Raiders suffered a couple of injuries to their defensive tackles. Early Wednesday the team placed Darius Philon on injured reserve with an ankle injury while nose tackle Johnathan Hankins missed practice with a back injury.

With Philon out, the team signed Kendal Vickers off the practice squad. Damion Square would likely be active next Sunday if Hankins is unable to go. Square started in place of Hankins in week six against the Broncos when Hankins was out with a hip injury.

Others who missed practice with injury were LB Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) and CB Keisean Nixon (ankle). Both players left Sunday’s game on a cart together, having been injured on the same special teams play.

Limited for the Raiders was S Tyree Gillespie (hamstring), WR Hunter Renfrow (ankle), and LB KJ Wright (shoulder).

Missing for the Chiefs were CB L’Jarius Sneed (ankle/wrist), OL Lucas Niang (ribs), and OL Mike Remmers (knee).