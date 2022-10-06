Raiders, Chiefs Thursday Week 5 injury report: LB Denzel Perryman (concussion) practices

Just before halftime of last Sunday’s game against the Broncos, the Raiders lost middle linebacker Denzel Perryman to a concussion. Their leading tackler from a year ago was sorely missed the previous two weeks with an ankle injury, so the thought of losing him again was not good news.

The news got better come their first practice Thursday when Perryman took the field, albeit in a limited capacity.

Additionally, Hunter Renfrow was upgraded to a full participant in practice after missing the last two games with a concussion.

Missing practice for the Raiders was tight end Foster Moreau (knee) and safety Roderic Teamer (illness).

Missing for the Chiefs was K Harrison Butker (ankle).

