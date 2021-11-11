Raiders, Chiefs Thursday injury report: Johnathan Hankins returns to practice

Thursday brought some good news for the injury status of a couple Raiders starters. First and foremost, nose tackle Johnathan Hankins returned to practice from his back injury that had him miss Wednesday’s practice. Also getting an upgrade was slot receiver Hunter Renfrow who was limited on Wednesday with an ankle injury. He was a full participant on Thursday.

Even with Hankins looking like he’ll play, Thursday Raiders DC Gus Bradley said Damion Square would be seeing action, replacing Darius Philon who was placed on injured reserve this week.

Downgraded to DNP for Thursday were reserve safety Tyree Gillespie (hamstring) and cornerback Amik Robertson (hip). And still not practicing were LB Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) and CB Keisean Nixon (ankle).

Though the Chiefs have Chris Jones’s absence listed as Not Injury Related, he also is listed with a back injury and he missed a second straight practice. Others missing practice include offensive linemen Lucas Nuang (ribs) and Mike Remmers (knee). CB L’Jarius Sneed (ankle/wrist) returned to practice and was limited.