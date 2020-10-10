Raiders-Chiefs odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 5

Raiders-Chiefs predictions: KC expected to rout Las Vegas originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After back-to-back losses, the road doesn’t get any easier for the Raiders.

Las Vegas will be going into Kansas City to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs in Week 5. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are on a roll in 2020, entering Week 5 a perfect 4-0, with three of those wins coming by double-digits.

Despite being on a short week after COVID-19 pushed Kansas City’s Week 4 game against the New England Patriots back a day, the Chiefs enter Sunday’s game as heavy favorites.

Line: KC -11

Derek Carr and the Raiders' offense opened up the season with two 34-point performances, but haven't topped 30 in the past two contests against strong defenses with the Patriots and Bills. But Carr is completing 73.9 percent of his passes and has an 8:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio so far this season.

But Carr is 0-6 in his career at Arrowhead Stadium, as the offense rarely is able to put up points in the hostile road environment. Two of the NFL's top tight ends will be facing off, as Travis Kelce and Darren Waller respectively lead all tight ends in receiving yards through four weeks.

Neither one of these two QBs has thrown an interception this season, so the secondary that can force turnovers and maintain possession for their offense could make the difference.

Predictions

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports Bay Area: Chiefs 35, Raiders 17

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN: Chiefs 29, Raiders 12

Adam Teicher, ESPN: Chiefs 27, Raiders 17

Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk: Chiefs 35, Raiders 21

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: Chiefs 38, Raiders 20

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Chiefs 35, Raiders 20

Bill Bender, Sporting News: Chiefs 35, Raiders 22