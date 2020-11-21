Raiders-Chiefs odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 11

Raiders-Chiefs predictions: KC expected to exact revenge originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders are on a roll, but will face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, a team that will be motivated after losing to Las Vegas at home earlier in the season.

Some trash talk has been exchanged in the lead up to this game, as the Chiefs weren't happy about the Raiders' bus taking a "victory lap" around Arrowhead Stadium following the Week 5 win.

The Chiefs' high-powered offense will be looking to score in bunches in their first appearance in Las Vegas, and enter as a touchdown favorite over the Raiders, even as Jon Gruden's squad rides a three-game winning streak.

Line: Chiefs -7

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

It's important to remember that Kansas City was a double-digit favorite in Week 5, and the Raiders managed to win by eight in that contest.

The Raiders continue to deal with players going on and off the reserve/COVID-19 list, but reportedly will get seven players back for Sunday's game, including safety Johnathan Abram.

Quarterback Derek Carr and the Raiders will have to do what they can to keep Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense off the field as much as they can, as the Chiefs are very difficult to beat in a shootout.

Predictions

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports Bay Area: Chiefs 35, Raiders 27

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN: Chiefs 35, Raiders 17

Adam Teicher, ESPN: Chiefs 33, Raiders 28

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk: Chiefs 28, Raiders 24

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: Chiefs 34, Raiders 21

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Chiefs 34, Raiders 23