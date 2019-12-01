Raiders-Chiefs odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 13 game

It was awful.

If you missed the Raiders 34-3 blowout loss to the New York Jets, you're one of the lucky ones.

The team hopes to leave that behind them as they face the Chiefs in Kansas City, but the odds are not in their favor, and not just because Raiders quarterback Derek Carr struggles against them.

A win for the Silver and Black increases their playoff chances by almost 30 percent.

Here's how Las Vegas oddsmakers and experts around the country see the AFC matchup playing out:

Line

Caesars: Chiefs -11(-110)

Consensus: Chiefs -11 (-109)

Westgate: Chiefs -10.5 (-110)

Wynn: Chiefs -10 (-120)







Predictions

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN: Chiefs 27, Raiders 17

Adam Teicher, ESPN: Chiefs 27, Raiders 20

Michael Florio, PFT: Chiefs 30, Raiders 17

Michael David Smith, PFT: Chiefs 31, Raiders 21







