Raiders, Chiefs Friday Week 5 injury report: CB Rock Ya-Sin, LB Denzel Perryman upgraded to full

Friday saw another previously injured Raiders players upgraded to a full participant in practice. Rock Ya-Sin — who missed Sunday’s game against the Broncos with a knee injury — was back full. As was Denzel Perryman who left last Sunday’s game with a concussion and who was limited on Thursday.

Jayon Brown missed practice with hamstring injury. Better explains #Raiders signing Blake Martinez to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/cApy9uJpDG — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) October 7, 2022

This would figure to put both in line to return this week when the Raiders face the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

Also seeing a second consecutive full participation in practice was WR Hunter Renfrow who missed the past two weeks with a concussion.

Jayon Brown showed up on the injury report today, missing practice with a hamstring injury. His absence would seem to explain why the team signed Blake Martinez off the practice squad. Brown had been the next man off the bench when Denzel Perryman missed two games to injury and the second half last week with his concussion.

For the Chiefs, only kicker Harrison Butker missed practice again with an ankle injury.

