Raiders, Chiefs Friday injury report: RB Josh Jacobs returns to practice

The third of the three players head coach Antonio Pierce was optimistic would return this week has returned. Thursday it was LT Kolton Miller and C Andre James. Friday it was RB Josh Jacobs.

Josh Jacobs returned to practice for #Raiders pic.twitter.com/QwVrln2iHX — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) December 22, 2023

Also returning for the Raiders was G Dylan Parham who missed Thursday’s practice with an illness. Meanwhile LB Robert Spillane was upgraded to full from his illness.

Still missing were DE Maxx Crosby (knee), TE Michael Mayer (toe), and ST DJ Turner (shoulder).

Returning for the Chiefs was linebacker Nick Bolton who missed Thursday’s practice with numerous injuries. LT Donovan Smith had returned from his neck injury but Friday was back on the sideline.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire