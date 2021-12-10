Raiders, Chiefs final injury report: TE Darren Waller, DE Carl Nassib both OUT

Once again this week the Raiders will be without tight end Darren Waller and defensive end Carl Nassib. Both were ruled OUT today on the team’s final injury report.

On the question of whether Waller’s injury could continue to cause him to miss games, interim head coach Rich Bisaccia wasn’t sure.

“I don’t really have a true answer for you on that,” Bisaccia said of Waller’s long term injury status. “I would have to consult with [Athletic trainer] Chris [Cortez] and our doctors to see where they are. I know he’s progressed this week, it was a drastic progression after the first day. He’s kind of went from one pool to the other pool. We’re going to try to work to get him on the grass here in the next few days. I’ll hopefully have a better answer for you earlier next week, but at this particular time, he’s not going to play.”

Equally big a loss to the defensive side of the ball could be LB Denzel Perryman who is officially Doubtful.

Bisaccia added of Perryman that the time is “going to reserve the right to see how he is going into tomorrow and possibly even into Sunday morning.”

#Raiders final injury report: OUT: TE Darren Waller, DE Carl Nassib, LB Patrick Onwuasor. Doubtful: LB Denzel Perryman pic.twitter.com/IGSU3vhzU5 — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) December 10, 2021

Also OUT is LB Partick Onwuasor.

Meanwhile the Chiefs are somewhat healthy, missing just CB Chris Lemmons for sure with CB Rashad Fenton (knee) Questionable along with OL Lucas Niang (ribs).