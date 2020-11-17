Raiders-Chiefs beef over buses is easily 2020's most bizarre NFL feud

Chiefs' Reid has beef with Raiders' Arrowhead victory lap originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kansas City is known for its barbecue, but that's not why Chiefs coach Andy Reid has beef with the Raiders.

Reid still isn't happy the Raiders' team buses lapped Arrowhead Stadium on their way to the airport after winning last month in Kansas City for the first time since 2012.

"They won the game, so they can do anything they want to do," Reid said Monday (h/t ESPN's Adam Teicher). "That's not our style."

That's it? That's the beef? Who knew the NFL's unwritten rules covered bus routes.

The Chiefs are 8-1, not even a year removed from the franchise's first Super Bowl in a half-century and the first of Reid's career as a head coach. Repeating as a champion is difficult, but digging this deep for motivation is ... certainly a novel approach!

As bizarre as the source of Reid's festering frustration was, Raiders coach Jon Gruden's response to whether or not the victory lap now consistitutes bulletin-board material was even stranger.

"Not really," Gruden said. "I mean, you can find a smart-aleck bus driver in Kansas City who made some snide comments when we got on the bus. Maybe that's why we drove around the stadium, to tick him off. You know, this is ridiculous. Next question."

This begs a million questions, starting with: A bus driver? What bus driver?

The Raiders-Chiefs rivalry already was one of the NFL's most storied, but a transportation tiff has to be pretty unique in the annals of league history. Gruden and Reid have reputations as offensive innovators. Who knew that extended to taking offense?