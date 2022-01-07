Raiders, Chargers Week 18 injury report: CB Casey Hayward Questionable with ankle injury

There was a new addition to the Raiders injury report Friday and it’s a big one. Casey Hayward showed up as limited Friday with an ankle injury and is officially Questionable for Sunday Night’s season finale against the Chargers.

Casey Hayward shows up in #Raiders injury report with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/OkyEBTmBCe — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) January 7, 2022

Hayward has been the Raiders’ best defensive back this season. And he’d undoubtedly come to play against his former team in a make-or-break game for both teams’ playoff hopes. Now his status is up in the air which is not at all what the Raiders want to hear right now.

Others who are Questionable for the Raiders include TE Darren Waller (knee), RB Josh Jacobs (ribs), and DT Johnathan Hankins (back). Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia addressed the status of all three players Friday. You can read his words here.

The Chargers are looking fairly healthy. Center Corey Linsley (back) had missed Wednesday’s practice only to practice full the past couple days and be removed from the injury report altogether.

The only players with designations for the Chargers are DL Joe Gaziano (ankle) who is OUT, and LB Drue Tranquill (ankle) who is Questionable.