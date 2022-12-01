Raiders, Chargers Thursday Week 13 injury report: Denzel Perryman injures wrist

Outside of Maxx Crosby, there is no player on the Raiders defense who has proven to be more of a difference-maker than middle linebacker Denzel Perryman. So, when he shows up on the injury report mid-week with a wrist injury, it’s cause for concern.

Perryman injured his wrist Thursday, causing him to be listed as limited and bringing into question as to whether he will practice on Friday and ultimately his status for Sunday’s game against his former team.

Denzel Perryman shows up on the #Raiders injury report. He was limited with a wrist injury. pic.twitter.com/4mjO7k6WIy — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) December 1, 2022

Others who were limited Thursday were DT Andrew Billings (fibula), RB Brandon Bolden (calf), and RB Josh Jacobs (calf).

Missing practice were TE Jesper Horsted (concussion) and DT Kendal Vickers (back).

The Chargers got some good news Thursday with CB Bryce Callahan and S Derwin James both returning to practicing after not participating on Wednesday.

Still missing were C Corey Linsley (concussion). T Trey Pipkins (knee), and WR Mike Williams (ankle). Safety Nasir Adderley (thumb) was limited.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire