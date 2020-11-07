Raiders-Chargers odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 9

Raiders-Chargers predictions: Experts divided on rivalry game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After a big win in Cleveland last week, the Raiders (4-3) return to divisional play and take on the rival Los Angeles Chargers (2-5) Sunday from the brand-new SoFi Stadium.

Las Vegas dominated the time of possession in last week's win, feeding running back Josh Jacobs for a career-high 31 carries. LA's rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has invigorated the Chargers' offense, and despite the record, the oddsmakers expect Sunday's game to be decided by a razor-thin margin.

Line: LAC -1

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Last week's win was an outlier for the Raiders, as just about one of the team's games so far this season has been high-scoring.

Herbert and the Chargers' offense should be able to score with relative ease, and Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr likely will have to make some plays down the field.

This game essentially is a coin flip as a bettor, and the pundits also are split on which team will come out on top Sunday.

Predictions

Josh Schrock, NBC Sports Bay Area: Chargers 28, Raiders 24

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN: Raiders 23, Chargers 21

Shelley Smith, ESPN: Chargers 24, Raiders 17

Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk: Raiders 21, Chargers 20

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: Raiders 27, Chargers 24

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Raiders 30, Chargers 28