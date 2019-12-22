Raiders-Chargers odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for Week 16 game

It's not looking good for the Raiders who head to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers Sunday ... at least if you're a betting person -- or, if you're the Raiders.

Oakland leaves a devastating loss to the Jaguars behind in what would be the last time the team would play at the Coliseum. Now, they find themselves in the midst of a four-game losing streak and the underdogs in the fight in Week 16.

For now, both teams are essentially playing for pride, and this could be Philip Rivers' final home game. He has a slight edge over that Raiders defense.

Line

Caesars: Chargers -7.5 (-105)

Consensus: Chargers -7.5 (-108)

Westgate: Chargers -8 (-110)

Wynn: Chargers -7 (-120)







Here's what writers around the game see the game shaping out:

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN: Chargers 24, Raiders 20

Eric Williams, ESPN: Chargers 27, Raiders 20

Michael David Smith, PFT: Chargers 30, Raiders 14

Michael Florio, PFT: Chargers 30, Raiders 20







