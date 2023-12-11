Raiders, Chargers Monday injury report: RB Josh Jacobs has quad injury on short week

It was revealed today that Josh Jacobs suffered a quad injury injury in the team’s loss Sunday to the Vikings. And if the Raiders hope to get their workhorse back without missing any time, this is not the week for that.

The Raiders are on a short turnaround this week with the Chargers coming to Vegas Thursday night.

The team had just a walk-thru today, but projected that they would be without Jacobs who left Sunday’s game early and headed for the locker room.

Alos projected to not practice today for the Raiders were DE Maxx Crosby, C Andre James, LT Kolton Miller, and LB Kana’i Mauga.

The Chargers also had just a walk-thru. They were projected to be without WR Keenan Allen, QB Justin Herbert, and DB Deane Leonard.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire