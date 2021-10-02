Raiders, Chargers final injury report: LB Kenneth Murray carted off with ankle injury

Friday both the Raiders and Chargers looked like they were pretty healthy. Saturday that changed in what could be a big way for the Chargers with starting linebacker Kenneth Murray going down with an ankle injury.

#Chargers LB Kenneth Murray went down grabbing at his lower left leg during the open period of practice. Trainers rushed over. He was down for several mins before being carted off the field. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 2, 2021

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said after practice that Murray rolled his ankle and will undergo an MRI to gage the severity.

Murray was listed officially as questionable for Monday’s game. As is CB Chris Harris Jr with a shoulder injury.

The Chargers also saw DL Justin Jones miss practice Saturday with a calf injury. He is officially ruled OUT for the game.

The only player on the Raiders injury report this week is Josh Jacobs. He is listed as questionable with his ankle injury.

Josh Jacobs is officially questionable. #Chargers LB Kenneth Murray suffered an ankle injury and is questionable. pic.twitter.com/NGq8rCqlIh — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) October 2, 2021

Jacobs has missed the past two weeks with ankle and toe injuries. Head coach Jon Gruden said Jacobs will be a game time decision.

Should Jacobs not go, he would once again be replaced by Peyton Barber.