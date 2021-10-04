Raiders and Chargers are so evenly matched it’s crazy

Tonight’s game in LA between the Raiders and Chargers pits two very talented division rivals against each other in primetime. That alone is reason enough to tune in. But the more you delve into the specifics of what these two teams bring to the table, the more exciting it should become.

In terms of the oddsmakers, they have the Chargers as 3-point favorites. Fairly standard home-field advantage. The problem there is there really is no home-field advantage. At least not as far as the Charger go. The crowd will be dominated by Raiders fans.

At every turn, this game looks like a battle of attrition. Whether it be strength-on-strength — for which there are many — or weakness-on-weakness — for which there are few.

Let’s start with Strength-on-strength

Passing

Derek Carr leads the league in passing yards (1203). It’s a significant lead, but keep in mind he’s also played two overtime games and thus has four extra drives to bring his numbers up. But even if you factor in those extra drives and adjust for that, he’s still near tops in the league.

Among that top five too is Justin Herbert, whose 956 yards is fourth in the league. So, clearly, both QBs have been airing it out.

Carr and Herbert won’t be facing each other though. They must deal with the opposing team’s pass defense.

Carr’s league-leading passing yards and tenth-best TD’s mark (6) will square off against a pass defense that ranks seventh in yards per game allowed (201.7) and points per game allowed (20). They also picked off Patrick Mahomes twice in their win over the Chiefs.

As for what Herbert it up against, the Raiders have only allowed two touchdowns through the air this season which is second in the league.

Receiving

The Chargers’ defense has allowed just one player this season to get 100 yards on them. It was Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have four receivers with over 200 yards this season, including Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller who broke 100 yards (105) in the season opener. So too has Henry Ruggs III who had 113 yards in week two.

As for the Chargers receivers, they boast the duo of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams who have three 100-yard games between them. Williams leads the way with 295 yards while Allen has 258. Both figures are more than any Raiders receiver has put up this season.

That potent pair will go against the Raiders pass defense which has only given up one 100-yard game this season. They gave up 105 yards to Steelers WR Diontae Johnson in week two.

Pressure

Where the Raiders have been really special this season has been in pressuring the quarterback. They lead the league with 57 pressures this season and seventh with 22 QB hits. Maxx Crosby leads the way in those categories, but there has been plenty of others, including the interior.

Sometimes those pass-rushing numbers are predictable. They exposed the Ravens and Steelers and then beat up on a vulnerable Dolphins offensive line as well. The Chargers present more of a challenge.

Herbert has only been sacked five times this season and has rare athleticism for a QB with his arm talent. Herbert has been sacked on just 3.8% of his dropbacks which is fifth in the league and the Chargers have allowed pressures on just 20% of his dropbacks which is sixth-best in the league.

Run Game

The Chargers don’t have much in the way of a run game. Running back Austin Ekeler has run the ball just 35 times for 166 yards (4.7 yards per carry) while catching 15 passes for 113 yards.

The Raiders, on the other hand, do like to try and mix in the run. Unfortunately, they haven’t been great at that this season. Currently, they rank 24th in the league in rush yards (274). Should they get Josh Jacobs back from his ankle injury for the game — he is a game-time decision — that would help.

Fortunately for them, the Chargers are also terrible at stopping the run. The 510 yards they’ve allowed are dead last in the NFL (32). And the loss of DL Justin Jones this week will not help matters. Neither will the loss of LB Kenneth Murray.

Sure, the ground game getting going for the Raiders would be helpful, but trying to run behind their shoddy offensive line is not their bread and butter. They have won their first three games through the air and that’s where they will need to continue to go to outgun the Chargers.

This is going to be such a good game.

