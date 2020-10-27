Raiders to make changes to defensive lineup, but not coaching staff

Raiders to make changes to defense, but not coaching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While Jon Gruden keeps hinting that defensive changes are looming for the Raiders, making a coaching change is not among the adjustments being considered.

For now, that means defensive coordinator Paul Guenther will get more time to try to get the Raiders’ defense straightened out.

“We’re gonna stick together, bond together,” said Gruden. “We’re gonna make some changes in the lineup, possibly, and in the scheme we use, and we’re hoping we change the results that we’re getting.”

The Raiders run a 4-3 defensive scheme, and it’s doubtful they would make any drastic changes to that alignment. They don’t appear to have the necessary personnel to make a switch to a 3-4 scheme, which requires rangy, upright outside linebackers who can attack off the edge.