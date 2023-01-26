Raiders DE Chandler Jones named one of the NFL’s worst free agent signings

Not every off-season move can be a smashing success. The Raiders traded for Davante Adams in March and in return, they got an All-Pro receiver who dominated this season. But on the opposite end of the spectrum, they gave big money to an aging pass rusher and that already seems like a mistake.

In a recent article by Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus, he took a look at some of the best and worst contracts handed out last off-season.

Unfortunately, that list included the signing of Chandler Jones, which was named one of the worst moves from last March. Here is what Spielberger had to say about the deal and it’s already looking like a mistake:

“Jones’ deal is pretty much the same as Von Miller’s true contract in Buffalo when you get into the details, and Miller recorded as many pressures and three more sacks than Jones in 2022 on 160 fewer pass rush snaps. Jones has had a phenomenal career and showed flashes in 2021 once he regained health, but there were enough warning signs to avoid a deal of this magnitude, and other alternatives available for much cheaper considering Las Vegas had just extended edge defender Maxx Crosby.”

Chandler Jones certainly didn’t live up to his contract in Year 1 with the Raiders. There is no arguing that. However, he did start to come on in the second half of the year before injuring his elbow in Week 16.

Hopefully, another year in Patrick Graham’s defense will allow him to be more productive. But it’s not hard to imagine that the Raiders have some buyer’s remorse after giving Jones such a big deal last offseason.

