Raiders DE Chandler Jones must prove breakout performance not one-game wonder

It may seem strange to some that the term “one-game wonder” could be used to describe a player as established as Chandler Jones. But that’s where we are with Jones.

The 11-year pro had double digit sacks in each of his last seven full seasons. But he’s 32 years old now and isn’t the player he once was.

He hasn’t performed at an All Pro level in a couple seasons in fact.

An injury ended his 2020 season after five games. At the time he was place on injured reserve, he had just one sack on the season and had just one QB hit in the previous three games combined.

Last season, he stormed out the gate with five sacks in the season opener. Then just managed to reach that one-game total the rest of the season combined.

This season, he had just a half sack over the first 11 games before breaking out with three sacks Sunday against the Chargers.

That dry spell included Jones having gone the previous five weeks without so much as a QB hit.

What we don’t know is if this is a start of something or a passing threat, much like that five-sack season-opening performance was last season where he didn’t get his next sack until week nine.

Sacks aren’t the be-all, end-all of edge rusher stats. But they are not irrelevant either. Edge rushers can affect the opposing offense without getting sacks, but they do need to get home periodically. And it can’t simply be only when they have a good matchup.

In this case, Jones was going against rookie sixth round pick Jamaree Salyer who was started only because Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater was lost to injury.

The Rams have had a revolving door at left tackle all season. Last week the starter was 37-year-old journeyman Ty Nsekhe. The week before it was seventh round rookie AJ Acuri. Both replacing Alaric Jackson who had started the first nine games of the season before being lost for the season with blood clots.

So, Jones has another favorable matchup. Add that the Rams are starting a third string quarterback in John Wolford who has been sacked seven times in two starts and there is no excuse for Jones not to be able to keep it going Thursday night.

