Raiders DE Chandler Jones has missed four practices in a row

The Raiders were in pads again on Monday as they prep for their preseason contest against the Jaguars is underway. The team will leave soon for Canton as they play in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday.

One player that will not participate in that game is All-Pro defensive end Chandler Jones. Veterans like him usually sit out this first preseason game, so that’s not concerning.

But what is a tad concerning is that Jones has not practiced for the last four days. It’s unclear whether it is injury-related or not, but Jones hasn’t been on the practice field in nearly a week. That news coming from Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

With Jones entering his age 32 season, there is no reason to overwork him in July and August. He’s one of the most proven players on the roster and he doesn’t need the training camp snaps. While we don’t know for sure, the Raiders are likely holding him out due to some kind of injury.

The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but look for the Raiders to continue to exercise an abundance of caution for their new star pass rusher. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

