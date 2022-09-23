Will Raiders DE Chandler Jones finally break out in Week 3?

Chandler Jones had the performance of a lifetime in Week 1 last season. Against the Titans, he recorded five sacks, six quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles. It was obviously the most sacks he’s ever had in a game as he was completely unblockable.

But since that game, Jones has struggled. In his last 16 games, Jones has recorded just 5.5 sacks. He has totaled 23 quarterback hits, but he just hasn’t been able to bring down the quarterback very often.

So is this the week he breaks out in a rematch against the Titans who will be without Pro Bowl offensive tackle Taylor Lewan? It needs to be.

In a recent article by ESPN, they gave a bold prediction for every game this weekend. For the Raiders, Paul Gutierrez predicted that Jones would have another monster day against the Titans:

“Las Vegas edge rusher Chandler Jones will have a three-sack game. He has yet to record a sack for the Raiders after signing a three-year, $52.5 million contract, but he returns to the scene of his five-sack performance in last season’s opener. The guy who should block Jones, Taylor Lewan, suffered a knee injury and might not play. Time for Jones to eat again.”

If Jones records three sacks on Sunday, you can count on the Raiders winning this game. They don’t need him to record three sacks to win, but they do need him to be a more consistent and impactful rusher.

If Jones is unable to have a strong performance in this game, it’s time to start getting worried. However, expect the two-time All-Pro selection to rise to the occasion and put on a show in Tennessee.

