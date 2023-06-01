Raiders DE Chandler Jones has dropped weight, feels ‘faster’

Every NFL player who is good enough to play into his 30s eventually goes through that point where they have to make changes to try and stay on the field. At the age of 33, that’s what Chandler Jones is facing.

By most measures, 2022 was a disappointing season for Jones. He signed a big free agent deal with the Raiders, then went the first 10 games of the season before getting his first full sack. Then after four games in which he was finally making an impact, he injured his elbow and was lost for the final two games of the season.

He opted not to have surgery on his elbow, instead rehabbing it, which has disrupted his work outs. When he took to the podium Thursday, he was visibly smaller than we’re used to seeing him.

“I went through a whole rehab process and as I was rehabbing I kind of took my time instead of just jumping in and trying to gain muscle right away,” said Jones. “Got back healthy, then I started working out, lifting, and that’s where I am. I’m just kind of building muscle right now. Just shedding the leaves off the tree and growing them back on.”

According to Jones, he is at around 250 pounds, which is 15 pounds below his listed weight, adding that he feels “a lot faster” and that he’s “trying to perfect [his] craft”

“I could play there, I don’t know, we’ll see when training camp starts.” Jones continued. “But I feel good, I feel fast, and we’ll see what happens.”

Most of his career, Jones has been the best pass rusher on his team. That is not the case anymore. That title goes to Maxx Crosby. Add the fact that the Raiders drafted Tyree Wilson with the seventh overall pick, and Jones could find himself battling for playing time. He has no choice but to do everything he can to try and see if he has more left in the tank. After all, he’s being paid like he does.

