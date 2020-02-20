Raiders' chance to end playoff drought would improve with NFL proposal

More isn't always better, but in the case of the Raiders, it nearly would have been.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL reportedly is considering a proposal that would expand the postseason structure to add a seventh playoff team to each conference.

More details: Under the current CBA proposal that NFL owners are pushing for, the playoff field would be expanded to seven teams, while the regular season would be increased to 17 games per team, and the preseason shortened to three games per team, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2020

If the proposal passes, only one team per conference would receive a first-round bye in the playoffs, as opposed to the top-two seeds under the current format. With the No. 1 seed getting a bye, the No. 2 seed would face the No. 7 seed, No. 3 would face No. 6 and No. 4 would face No. 5 in the wild-card round, with the higher seed playing at home.

Had the proposal been in effect this past season, the Raiders still would have missed out on the postseason, but just barely. At 7-9, they finished a full game behind the 8-8 Pittsburgh Steelers, who ultimately would have been the seventh team in the AFC playoffs.

Adding to the excruciating factor, one-third of the Raiders' losses came by four or fewer points, including two in the final three weeks of the regular season. If they end up winning those nailbiters as opposed to losing them, that might have been enough to sneak into the postseason under the new proposed format. On the other hand, Pittsburgh lost its final three games of the season, including two by one score, so the Steelers could make the same argument.

What's done is done, however, and the Raiders have now missed out on the playoffs three years running. Adding another playoff spot would automatically increase their chances of ending that drought in their first season in Las Vegas, but then again, it would do the same for the other 14 teams in the AFC.

