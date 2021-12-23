Raiders CBs Casey Hayward Jr. and Nate Hobbs among biggest Pro Bowl snubs

The NFL announced their Pro Bowl selections for the 2021 season on Wednesday night and that list included three Raiders; Maxx Crosby, Denzel Perryman and A.J. Cole.

All three deserved to make it, especially Crosby and Cole. However, there were two big omissions on the list and they just so happen to play the same position.

Casey Hayward Jr. and Nate Hobbs have been two of the best cornerbacks in the NFL this season. They’ve both played nearly every snap and together, they have allowed one passing touchdown. In 14 games, the duo has allowed a total of 598 passing yards on 88 targets,

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they named their Pro Bowl roster for 2021 and it included both Hayward and Hobbs. Here is what the site had to say about this dynamic duo this season:

“How about that Raiders cornerback duo? After multiple years of bottom-tier coverage play, the Raiders have vastly improved in that facet thanks to Hobbs and Hayward Jr.’s performance in Gus Bradley’s single-high defense. Both Hobbs and Hayward rank among the eight most valuable cornerbacks in the NFL this year, according to PFF WAR.”

In fairness to the NFL and their voters, the AFC Pro Bowl selections were good picks. J.C. Jackson, Xavien Howard, Denzel Ward and Kenny Moore have all had fantastic seasons. However, you can make a case that both Hayward and Hobbs have been better and more consistent than everyone on that list outside of Jackson.

Hayward has been a Pro Bowler twice in his career, so it’s probably not a big issue for him. But for a young player like Hobbs, it would be nice to receive that honor, especially after falling outside of the top 150 picks in the NFL Draft.

