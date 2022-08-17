Raiders CB Trayvon Mullen returns to practice, coming off PUP list

For the first time this training camp Trayvon Mullen took the field, according to multiple media accounts. The projected starting cornerback started camp on the Physically Unable to perform list, where he remained for the past month.

The former second round pick cornerback has been the full time starter at cornerback for the better part of three seasons.

Injuries have been an issue of late for him, causing him to miss all but five games last season, and twice being placed on injured reserve.

Once he’s back full, he’s expected to push for a starting outside cornerback spot across from newly acquired Rock Ya-Sin.

In Mullen’s absence, the Raiders have tried nickel cornerback Nate Hobbs on the outside to test his versatility. Hobbs has stepped up to the challenge and has at times played very well on the outside, including picking off two passes this camp.

It might be too soon to expect Mullen to play against the Dolphins in Miami on Saturday, but having him on the field for the scrimmages against the Patriots and possibly the final preseason game should prepare him for the start of the season.

