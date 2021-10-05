Raiders CB Trayvon Mullen (foot) doubtful to return in Week 4

The Raiders are currently down 7-0 to the Chargers and they are going to have to stop Justin Herbert without one of their starting cornerbacks.

Trayvon Mullen was injured in the first drive of the game and was eventually carted off the field. The team initially said he was questionable to return, but was downgraded to doubtful.

Mullen (foot) now DOUBTFUL to return… — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 5, 2021

Damon Arnette is expected to take his place in the starting for the rest of the game.

