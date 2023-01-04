Davante Adams: ‘dream’ was to play for Raiders before Derek Carr, ‘absolutely’ wants to be back

Associated Press

Democrats are again claiming the Senate majority, but much of the chamber’s focus Tuesday was on the top Republican as Mitch McConnell became the longest serving Senate leader in history. McConnell, 80, surpassed Montana Sen. Mike Mansfield’s record of 16 years as party leader when the Senate convened midday to begin the new Congress. While the Kentucky Republican has acknowledged he would prefer his own party to be taking charge — “the majority is better,” he says frequently — he celebrated his own personal milestone with a Senate floor speech looking back at party leaders and their different styles over the decades.