Raiders CB Rock Ya-Sin among the top free agents still available

Going into Week 2 of free agency, there are still a ton of high-quality players still on the market. Bobby Wagner, Dalton Schultz, and Yannick Ngakoue top the list as players still available in free agency.

But one of the best cornerbacks still on the market is former Raiders CB Rock Ya-Sin. In a recent piece by ESPN, they named Ya-Sin the fifth-best player still available heading into Monday. Here is what they had to say about the veteran cornerback entering his age-27 season:

Ya-Sin has just two interceptions over his four pro seasons, but with press-man traits, zone awareness and a competitive playing style, he is a physical corner who can disrupt at the line of scrimmage and tackle. The 2019 second-round pick had seven pass breakups last season, and he allowed just one touchdown catch as the nearest defender in coverage, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

The hope is that the Raiders can retain Ya-Sin and keep him on a long-term deal. But expect him to have a ton of interest around the league this week as teams search for viable outside cornerback options. Don’t expect him to last very long on the open market this week.

