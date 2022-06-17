Raiders CB Rock Ya-Sin has impressed this offseason during OTAs

The Raiders made some big improvements to their defense this offseason, adding the likes of Chandler Jones, Bilal Nichols and Duron Harmon. But the one spot that could still give them trouble during the 2022 season is at cornerback.

Casey Hayward Jr. was the team’s best defensive back last season, but he left in free agency to sign with the Falcons. That left a big hole on the outside and the Raiders are hoping that recently acquired Rock Ya-Sin can fill that spot.

So how has Ya-Sin looked in practice? According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, he’s been very solid and consistent. Here is what Reed had to say about the former second-round pick from the 2019 NFL Draft:

“Rock Ya-Sin looked good. The soft-spoken corner hasn’t been talked about much, but it’s not because he’s performed poorly. He’s been consistent, fluid and in the right position regardless of who he’s matched up against. Mullen’s health aside, the Raiders need Ya-Sin to be a good starting corner this season. He had an up-and-down career with the Colts, but he was steady through the offseason program.”

Ya-Sin is one of the most important players on defense for the Raiders entering the season as they desperately need him to play well in order for this team to survive on defense. If he struggles, they don’t have many other options at cornerback and it could wind up being their biggest weakness.

But so far, the news and tidbits coming out of camp have been encouraging. The hope is that Ya-Sin can continue this positive momentum into training camp and into the season.

