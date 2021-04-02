Raiders CB Nevin Lawson to start 2021 season on suspension for PED violation

Recently, the Raiders re-signed cornerback Nevin Lawson to a one-year deal. It will be his third offseason with the team and should he make it through training camp, it will also be the third time in those three years he will begin the season suspended.

On Friday, Lawson was officially suspended by the NFL for violating the league rules for Performance Enhancing Drugs (PED’s).

Being suspended for PED’s is how he began his time with the Raiders in 2018, when he was suspended four games for a violation during his time with the Detroit Lions. He served his suspension and was added to the roster after four games.

Last season, he was suspended for one game due to an incident in the 2019 season finale in which he used his helmet as a weapon. Once again, after serving his suspension, he was added to the roster.

That’s how he will begin this season too. He was supposed to have a leg up on the team’s slot corner position, replacing recently released Lamarcus Joyner. Now the season will begin with someone else lining up there. The other cornerback on the roster the team hopes can develop into slot duties is second-year fourth-round pick Amik Robertson.