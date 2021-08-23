Raiders CB Nate Hobbs is the team’s highest-graded player in preseason

Heading into training camp and the preseason, there appeared to be a three-way battle going on at the slot cornerback position. The veteran, Nevin Lawson, was the favorite to win the job after he served his two-game suspension. But after two preseason games, it doesn’t appear that he will be getting that job back anytime soon.

Fifth-round pick Nate Hobbs has been outstanding during his two preseason performances. According to Pro Football Focus, he is the team’s highest-graded player after two games and it’s not hard to understand why. He has played a total of 57 snaps, allowing just 12 yards in coverage on six targets.

But what has been even more impressive is how he has contributed as a pass-rusher and as a run defender. Obviously, his sack-forced fumble in Week 1 of the preseason was the play of the game against the Seahawks. But his three stops in the run game is what has him as the current favorite to win the slot job.

There is still one preseason game left and several practices ahead of the 2021 season before the Raiders have to decide on who will be starting out of the slot. However, the competition might already be over. Hobbs has played that well so far in camp and in the preseason that it is going to be tough to take him off the field.

It appears Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden have found a diamond in the rough in the fifth round of this year’s draft in Nate Hobbs.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.