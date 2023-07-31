Raiders CB Nate Hobbs returns to practice after missing first week of training camp

Fresh off a day off on Sunday, the Raiders returned to practice for week two of training camp. And this time starting cornerback Nate Hobbs was with them. The standout slot cornerback hit the field for the first time this camp sporting a red non-contact jersey.

Hobbs had missed the first week of practice due to a head injury he suffered in a charity softball game just prior to the start of camp. It was never feared to be a serious injury, but clearly enough of an issue to keep him off the field for a week.

The red non-contact jersey will allow him to acclimate to the rigors of training camp considering he didn’t get to warm into it like his teammates did.

Speaking of teammates, he took the field alongside newly signed Marcus Peters for the first time. The two are the only sure starters on the roster, with the third starting cornerback job up for grabs with many suitors for the job. So, as of now, the unit looks the closest to what we will see come the regular season.

