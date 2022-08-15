Will Raiders CB Nate Hobbs make the Pro Bowl during the 2022 season?

If the Raiders want to get back to the playoffs, they are going to need some of their young defenders to step up. The offense should be fine, but there are a lot more unanswered questions about the defense.

One player that has a chance to build on a strong 2021 season is Nate Hobbs. The former Day 3 pick was the starting slot cornerback last year, but it appears his role is going to be even bigger this season. After a fantastic rookie campaign, can he make the leap in Year 2 to become a high-quality cornerback?

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they gave three bold predictions for every AFC West team heading into the 2022 season. One of their predictions for the Raiders was that Hobbs would make the Pro Bowl this year. Here is what the site had to say about their second-year cornerback entering the season:

“A real bright spot on the Raiders last season was rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs’ play, as he trailed only Maxx Crosby in terms of PFF grade on defense. Hobbs primarily lined up in the slot and allowed just 8.5 yards per catch on the season. The Raiders ran a very predictable defense last season, but with a new coaching staff, Hobbs could see a benefit from a little more variety in terms of coverages. Hobbs has the talent to be one of the best slot corners in the league, and that could see him find a spot in the Pro Bowl.”

Hobbs has been lining up more on the outside during training camp with Amik Robertson playing in the slot. The team clearly believes he is ready for a big season and all of his work in practice against Davante Adams should prepare him for the season.

If Hobbs can play at a near Pro Bowl level for the Raiders this season, their defense will have a chance to be very solid. And if that’s the case, the Raiders are a near-lock to make the playoffs again this season. The play of Hobbs is going to be crucial for the overall success of the Raiders this year.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire