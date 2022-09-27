Raiders CB Nate Hobbs has officially made a leap in Year 2

When the Raiders traded away Trayvon Mullen and didn’t re-sign Casey Hayward Jr, it was because they had the utmost confidence in Nate Hobbs. After a strong rookie season, they believed that Hobbs was ready to take the next step as a cornerback in Year 2.

Through three games, that has absolutely been the case. According to Pro Football Focus, he is the sixth-highest graded cornerback in the NFL and has been one of the league’s top run defender.

Nate Hobbs is one of just four CBs with a run defense grade of 90.0+ this season (90.3) 😤 He is PFF’s 6th highest graded CB overall – 78.5 pic.twitter.com/SLjQkmqjlF — PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) September 27, 2022

It’s worth mentioning that Hobbs was injured during the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Titans and is now in concussion protcol. While the hope is that it won’t be a long-term injury, concussions are always tricky.

But the story here is that Hobbs has officially taken his game to another level. Now, the Raiders need to find some cornerbacks to pair with him because he has all of the tools and traits to become a star in the NFL.

