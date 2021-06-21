Raiders CB Nate Hobbs named most ‘surprising’ player of minicamp

One position that appears to have a ton of competition entering training camp is at slot cornerback. Over the last two seasons, that role has been filled by Lamarcus Joyner, who the team released earlier this offseason.

The favorite to grab the job is 2020 fourth-round pick Amik Robertson, but a name that could steal that spot is 2021 fifth-round pick Nate Hobbs. Hobbs isn’t the usual undersized slot cornerback as he well above average size and length for the position. And according to those on hand, he’s had a great offseason, as well.

In a recent piece by ESPN’s 32 beat writers, it was Hobbs who was named the biggest surprise of camp so far. Here is what Paul Gutierrez had to say about the rookie cornerback so far:

“The fifth-round pick from Illinois got plenty of reps at slot corner in OTAs and minicamp and was lauded by both third-year cornerback Trayvon Mullen and new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Bradley said Hobbs, who called himself the “best underdog” the Raiders had ever drafted on draft night, was “ahead of the curve” at the position, where he was competing with second-year nickelback Amik Robertson and veteran Nevin Lawson.”

As Gutierrez mentioned, Nevin Lawson is expected to be in the conversation for snaps in the slot this year with Robertson and Hobbs. But with how well Hobbs has played so far and Gus Bradley always searching for long, athletic cornerbacks, it might just make sense to start him on the inside.

Look for the slot cornerback position to be among the most competitive during training camp and the preseason for the Raiders. And don’t be surprised if Hobbs winds up stealing that spot from other veterans on the team.

